From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Habu Sani has disclosed that over five hundred Sara Suka thugs have surrendered and denounced the act of criminality in the state while five hundred others were arrested for various offenses between May and July 2019.

CP Sani made the disclosure yesterday during the occasion of formal renouncing of thuggery known as Sara Suka and surrendering of arms by over five hundred thugs from twenty different notorious Sara Suka gangs in Bauchi metropolis.

He explained that the command under his watch has drastically bring down the soaring spate of Sara Suka, armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state through robust synergy with sister security agencues, volunteer security outfits and other critical stakeholders in the state.

According to him, a lot of criminal activities have been checkmate and over five hundred suspected criminals in connection with with Sara Suka thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes were arrested, large number of arms and ammunition and other dangerous weopons were equally recovered between the months of May and July, 2019.

He said, “As part of the actiin plan, the command sets out goals that will give emphasis of not arresting and prosecuting the Sara Suka thugs and other criminals but to also investigate the root cause of the menace, so as to take decision action that will lead to the total eradication of the problem once and for all”.

He said the command coordinated through Puff Adder Operation which involves all it’s tactical and operation units successfully cracked down many notorious Sara Suka gangs and arrested most of their members including those supplying we them with dangerous drugs.

In his remarks, Governor Bala Abdulakadir Mohammed of Bauchi State said, he was happy that the thugs denounced their criminality acts.

Represented by the chief of staff, Abubakar Kari, the Governor prayed that God should remove the evil in them and made them better people vin the society.