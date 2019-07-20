Another set of 20 loyal customers will join the rising number of millionaires to win a whooping N1,500,000 each, in the 3rd edition of its quarterly draw for the ongoing UBA Wise Savers Promo. The raffle draw which is set for July 31st, at United Bank for Africa’s Corporate head office will see new millionaires emerge in a transparent draw in the presence of representatives from the Consumer Protection Council, National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Lagos State Lottery Board.

“This is yet another great opportunity for new and existing customers to take the chance and get closer to their dreams. This will also add to the growing number of millionaires who have benefitted from the ongoing Wise Savers Promo as a whopping N60 Million is still very much up for grabs” said the Group Head Marketing, United Bank for Africa, Dupe Olusola.

“To qualify for the draws, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to save at least N10,000 each month for three consecutive months before each draw date. Alternatively, they can make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000 to be saved for 90 days. The promo will run all through 2019 and a total of 80 people will have ultimately become millionaires at the end of the year.”.

She added that at the last draw, the lucky winners, who cut across all regions of the country, have joined the millionaires club in Nigeria. They are: Alli Abiodun Ganiu, Tari E Francis, Onah Joseph, Okwandu Faith Ezinne, Igwedinma Chiedozie Onyekachi, Mgbakor Edmund Eke, Nwokoye Adeseye Ifeanyichukwu and Achi Sheyin Michael. Others are Onyekwuluje Christiana Osho, Ibilola U Okeke, Amos Luka, Mukhtar Halima, Musa Abubakar, Olanrewaju Kolade David, Okongwu Hillary Chidinma, Loretta O Okodua, Adeyemo Biodun Adeola, Oyewusi Oyeyinka Abidemi, Adeola O Adewumi and Anyanwu Vivian.

The promo, which commenced in September 2018 has already seen 40 customers winning N60m in the two previous draws and is expected to run till September 30, 2019 where another 40 customers from across the country will become millionaires, winning another N60 million in the remaining two draws of the promo. The much anticipated draw come July 31st, will see UBA reward another 20 with N30million

The Executive Director, Lagos & West Bank, Mr. Ayo Liadi, while speaking on the forthcoming Raffle draw, noted that a lot of lives have been positively impacted, from the previous draws where 40 people went home with N1,500,000.

According to Liadi: “the Wise Saver’s promo is no doubt genuine proof of how a bank that prioritises the growth and development of its customers, helps them grow and actualise their dreams. We are happy and impressed with the lives that have changed for good since we commenced in September 2018. Knowing full well that our job is not complete until our customer succeeds, we are now motivated and inspired to do more, so our customers can more easily achieve their dreams and goals in life. I am pleased that this cash prize can go a long way in the lives of many, to this end, UBA can only enjoin many more customers to be part of the promo, you never can tell, it could be you”.