The world’s most expensive villa: Grand Marnier heiress sells French chateau once owned by King Leopold II for an eye-watering €1BILLION because she wants to ‘downsize’

Le Cedres or The Cedars in the billionaire’s playground of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is on sale for €1billion

The 10-bedroom property comes with an Olympic size swimming pool and five acres of manicured lawns

The last owner of the villa was Suzanne Marnier-Lapostolle, part of the Grand Marnier liquor dynasty

Drinks company Campari bought Grand Marnier and acquired the villa in March but has decided to sell it

The most expensive house in the world is going on sale for up to €1billion (£860million) in the south of France.

The opulent address in the billionaire’s playground of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is currently owned by Suzanne Marnier-Lapostolle, a member of the illustrious Grand Marnier dynasty who is keen to ‘downsize’.

Claims ‘The Cedars’ mansion is on the market comes as the country struggles during one of its worst recessions for years and the Socialist government tries to deal with a security crisis.

Despite all this, Nice Matin today reports that the former home of Belgium King Leopold II can be yours for ‘a billion euros!’.

Fit for a King: The former home of Belgium King Leopold II can be yours for a staggering billion euros

An opulent address, Villa Les Cedres is in an area of extraordinary natural beauty and a playground for the affluent

The swimming pool at Les Cedres, a botanical garden in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, owned by the Marnier-Lapostolle family, pictured in September 1973

The 10-bedroom property, which comes with an Olympic size swimming pool, is in a glamorous coastal enclave close to Nice.

VILLA LES CEDRES Price: €1billion

Built in 1830

50 metre pool is dug into the rocks

It has 35 acres of botanic gardens

W inter garden, chapel and stables

Former home of King Leopold II

It has one of the most beautiful gardens in Europe, which includes 35 acres of manicured lawns, 15000 plants, and some 20 greenhouses containing rare tropical vegetation.The palatial home features a ballroom and also stables for up to 30 horses.Close neighbours include British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and US tech tycoon Paul Allen.