Renard was ordered to retake her penalty after a video referral adjudged that keeper Nnadozie had crossed her line before the first kicked was played

The Super Falcons were “robbed” by VAR in their last group game of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup against France, claims Nigerian fans.

Nigeria went into the encounter in dire need of a positive result, but Wendie Renard’s 79th minute penalty condemned Thomas Dennerby’s ladies to their second defeat of the championship.

The game was heading for a 0-0 draw before VAR awarded a penalty kick to the hosts after Ngozi Ebere was penalised for fouling Viviane Asseyi in Nigeria’s penalty area.

The initial kick by Renard hit the outside of the post and went wide. However, VAR ordered a replay after goalkeeper Nnadozie moved off her line before the kick. The Olympique Lyon star made no mistakes in converting the retake as Les Bleues made it three wins in three games.It was a decision that has split opinion, with many feeling the African champions were hard done by the Video Assistant Referee.