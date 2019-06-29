It is no longer news that Rochas Okorocha has lost his proposed Dynasty as a result of a powerful political road block mounted on him by the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

No doubt, anyone who lost such a “selfish” tall dream after recklessly spending billions to achieve such will not leave any stone unturned in fighting whoever that directly or indirectly connected to his doom.

This could be the reason why the defunct Rochas Dynasty has let loose a mad dog to attack a man Imo people are proud of.

Just quite hours ago after seeing that his first fictitious “American Conviction” story against Prince Madumere could not sell, FCC Jones Onwuasoanya, a spokesman to Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu has employed another strategy to divert attention with a view to scoring cheap political relevant.

Reading in between lines of his latest story captioned, “Madumere: A Smelly, Disfigured Homosexual”, one would imagine why Uche Nwosu’s spokesman, FCC Jones Onwuasoanya could be too loose to carelessly commit such a libel.

As far as Imo state is concerned, the issue of homosexual has become old fashioned and only surfaces when political hunting and appointment channels are opened.

We expect that by now, Rochas Okorocha and family should have covered themselves in shame for stealing properties belonging to the state Government, a recent outing by Hon Jasper Ndubuaku has revealed the shenanigans of defunct Okorocha’s dynasty and what they have been doing in Douglas House.

A situation where a man who was pitied and handed over Governorship position in 2011 could stoop too low to steal ordinary generating sets, only for them to let loose a mad dog to continue to attack Prince Madumere unabatedly is not only shameful but ridiculous.

Who knows if the attack on Madumere came after they had thought the former Deputy Governor gave information that led to the recovery of the generating sets and other valuables they stole?

It is very laughable and diversionary for Rochas Okorocha and company to channel their grievances on Prince Madumere, whom they did everything possible to malign while in power.

If Rochas Okorocha and company could not rubbish Eze Madumere when they were in charge of everything in the state, it is a waste of energy for them to believe and think that they can struggle to ridicule him again.

Rochas Okorocha’s family is crying too early after recklessly spending billions of naira belonging to the state government without fear.

Imo people should begin to ask what happened to over 200 big “mack” lorry procured by Okorocha’s administration, what of the ones former Governor Ikedi Ohakim bought, what of over fifty caterpillars bought by Ohakim, what of all equipment bought by Dee Sam Mbakwe and installed at old Imo Newspapers office along Egbu road?

They should ask what happened to over 100 Toyota Camry painted and converted as Imo State Government Security. All these vehicles have been ceded to Rochas Foundation. What of over 200 Hyundai vehicles procured under Okorocha’s government, what happened to them?

Imo people are wise, their attentions cannot be diverted no matter whatever Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu write against Prince Madumere.

This is indeed an evidence of a conquered Rochas Dynasty.