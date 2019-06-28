…Says “We are handicapped on way forward”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) surprised the

court today, as its counsel, Mr. S. A. Obafemi, said they were yet to

receive briefings as to the ways to go since the trial of immediate

past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, was transferred

from Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, to Justice Chukwujekwu Joseph Aneke

of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The EFCC counsel, who opposed the rearraignment of Fayose by reading

the charges preferred against him, said; “Since the matter was

transferred, we are yet to hear from the EFCC on the way forward. We

apologize to the court. That is the predicament we found ourselves.

” At this point, we ourselves, we are handicapped as to way forward in

this matter. We urge the court to give us another date for the

defendants to be arraign properly.”

While giving further reasons the matter should be adjourned, the EFCC

counsel said “information we gathered

is to the effect that the 1st defendant is still being investigated

for further matters. The leading counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) has not

been directed on the ways to go, that’s why he is not in court today.”

Justice Aneke however responded; “So I will just be here, waiting for

EFCC to give directive when the matter is already before me? I don’t

take directive from EFCC.”

In his response, Counsel to Fayose, Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN), said “We

are taken aback that the prosecution is now saying it is not ready and

in the interest of justice, these defendants cannot be on trial

perpetually.

Olanipekun said the EFCC, which he described as nominal complainant in

the matter, started investigating this case before the expiration of

Fayose’s tenure as governor.

“Their activities were so disturbing of the official functions of the

defendant that he had to write the EFCC that he will make himself

available the very day he leaves office, and he so did,” he pointed

out.

He added that the EFCC had not given any cogent reason why the trial

should not go on.

Counsel to the second defendant, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) wondered why

defendants who have been charged to court will have their arraignment

postponed because other cases are being investigated.

“This is absurd. These alleged new cases were being investigated

before they was arraigned before Hon. Justice Olatoregun. If it was

competent for the defendants to be arraigned then, what stops it now?

The judge however adjourned the matter till July 2, 2019, citing the

interest of justice, considering the non presence of EFCC lead

counsel, Rotimi Jacobs.

Earlier, the defense counsel had withdrawn the application objecting

the transfer of the case to the new court by the Chief Judge of

Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati, owing to a petition

against the trial judge, Justice Olatoregun by the EFCC.

Withdrawing the application, Olapenikun said; “we have no preference

whatsoever for any particular judge before whom this case should be

tried.

“Our concern is purely for the rule of law and this should not be

cited as authority that the Chief Judge can transfer any criminal

matter that is already being tried.”

In his own submission; Olalekan Ojo, said “the administrative decision

of the Chief Judge, with all due respect, is an example per excellence

of a rape on the rule of law.

“It is a very sad precedent in the administration of criminal justice

in Nigeria.

“The Chief Judge is acquainted with the law and what he has done is

illegality and unconstitutionality. The defendants have been foisted

with a situation of total helplessness.

“Even if this application is decided in our favour, it will not be of

any meaningful benefit to the defendants. The EFCC has gotten from the

back door, what it couldn’t have gotten thru the due process of law.”

He therefore supported the withdrawal of the application and urged

that the trial should commence before Justice Aneke.

Fayose was arraigned by the EFCC on October 22, 2018, alongside a

company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on an 11-count charge.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the

sum of N50 million, with one surety in like sum.

EFCC had opened the case for prosecution on November 19, 2018 and had

called 13 out of the 15 witnesses it listed before the case was

transferred to a new judge for the trial to begin afresh.