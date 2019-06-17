Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 0-1 to the Teranga Lions of Senegal on Sunday in Ismailia in their last build-up match ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A defensive mix-up in the 20th minute exposed the defenceline of the three-times African champions and Idrissa Gueye capitalised on this to score the only goal of the match.

Nigeria came close to drawing level on a number of occasions, with Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi almost leveling proceedings before the interval.

Both coaches, who agreed to the game being played behind closed doors, made good use of the opportunity to make their maximum changes.

The better chances in the second half fell to the Nigerians, with Samuel Chukwueze’s close range shot blocked with a last ditch tackle.

Also, substitute Oghenekaro Etebo’s free-kick on the edge of the box rattled the cross bar.

Nigeria’s starting 11

Daniel Akpeyi, Samuel Kalu, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Odion Ighalo

Substitutions: Collins (Ola Aina), Ogu (Oghenekaro Etebo), Chukwueze (Henry Onyekuru), Iwobi (Moses Simon), Ighalo (Victor Osimhen) and Kalu (Chidozie Awaziem)