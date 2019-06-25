The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a

press release by an amorphous group parading as “Forum of Presidential

Candidates of the 2019 Elections and National Party Chairmen” lending

support to denial by the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) of the existence of the server it used in the 2019 general

elections.

This group, our investigation reveals, was hurriedly conjured by

leadership of INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to assist

them in distorting facts, and making misrepresentations on a matter that

are already subjudice, all in their attempt to clean up INEC’s blunders

on the existence of the server, sway judicial pronouncements and

influence public opinion on extant matters in court

The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the press release by this

nebulous group emerged after INEC’s several blunders while the

Presidency has already admitted that the claim by the PDP and millions

of Nigerians that INEC had a server wherein it stored results of the

2019 elections, “constitutes the fulcrum” of contention in the

Presidential election.

Nigerians are already aware of the existence of the server, which was

duly budgeted for, set up in various INEC offices and in which data from

the elections, including results, were stored. Moreover, the ruling of

the Court of Appeal preventing the PDP from inspecting the server does

not in any way obviate the existence of the said server.

Furthermore, PDP counsels that instead of engaging in this unnecessary

media trial, INEC should have listed its nebulous group as witness in

the election tribunal.

We also challenge INEC to confront the indictment contained in the

reports of the European Union and other international agencies which

showed evidence that the 2019 general elections were marred by

irregularities and violation of rules by the Commission.

It is therefore unfortunate that at a time when the Chairman of INEC,

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ought to be apologizing to Nigerians for the

failure of the commission he leads to conduct a credible, free and fair

election, a mass electoral failure consequent upon which the nation has

over 766 election cases across the country, his commission is now

contracting faceless groups to launder its sinking image and pass a

confidence vote on Yakubu.

The PDP therefore counsels INEC to own up to its failures put an end to

its consistent denials on the existence of the server as justice will be

served at the end of the day.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary