EFCC PRESS RELEASE

…ongoing Investigation against Ex-Senate President, others on course

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the false claim made by the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who in the face of ongoing investigation against him here in Nigeria, seems to have chosen outside the shores of Nigeria as the launch pad of his campaign of calumny against the EFCC and its leadership.

We wish to state without any contradiction that the ongoing investigation against former Senate President and other Politically-exposed Persons (PeP) are on course while Saraki and his co travellers will surely have their day in court shortly.

Particularly, of reference is the report published in the Punch Newspaper of Sunday, June 30, 2019 titled, “Magu begged me to help his confirmation by the Senate, Saraki tells CJ Kafarati”, in which Saraki deviously chose to divert attention from the weighty allegations of financial fraud trailing his eight years stewardship in Kwara State and leadership of the Senate.

Instead, he is coming up with mendacious reasons on why the Chief Judge of Federal High Court should ignore the request of the EFCC, seeking the transfer of its cases from Justice Taiwo Taiwo who curiously granted ex-parte order to restrain the Commission from performing its statutory duties.

Incidentally, the EFCC has filed a detailed response against the judge’s restraining order and took up issues over the controversial interim order.

While waiting for the careful response of the CJ over the Commission’s request, we wish to advise ex- Senate President to carry his cross and allow the judiciary to performs its constitutional role.

It is preposterous for the ex-Senate President to be raising issues on what transpired during the confirmation of EFCC boss in 2016 when he is no longer in charge of the Senate in 2019.

It is too late for him in the day, to be claiming innocence over the confirmation saga when every Nigerian knew what transpired under his watch.

The Commission under Magu, has moved on and will not be distracted over mundane issue.

Let it be stated in unequivocal terms that the investigation of Saraki’s stewardship, whether as a former Senate President or as a former governor of Kwara State, has absolutely nothing to do with the non-confirmation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.

While the EFCC will not allow itself to be drawn by Saraki to take up issues with him on the pages of newspapers, it is pertinent to once again state in clear terms that the probes being carried out by the EFCC are nothing personal, but all about enthroning probity in governance, and letting leaders know that even out of office, they will be held accountable for their stewardship.

Again, it is worth reminding Saraki that he has no need to be scared of the EFCC and its leadership as long as he believes he has a clear conscience.

He should therefore, rather than running from pillar to post, allow the law to take its course.

Tony Orilade

Ag. Head, Media & Publicity