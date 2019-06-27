The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that

“kidnappings and herdsmen menace” currently bedeviling the Southwest

region and the country in general will not end until leaders,

especially some governors stop seeing themselves as “Cabal Yes Men”.

The former governor said he had warned of this doom long ago, adding

that Nigeria and its people seemed conquered by the menace.

Fayose in a tweet on Wednesday, via his verified Twitter handle said

that unless the leaders and governors in the country, rise above being

seen as “Cabal Yes Men”, at the expense of their own people, Nigerians

will continue to be defenseless and conquered.

“I warned against kidnappings and herdsmen menace now bedeviling the

S/West and Nigeria long ago.

“We have now become conquered people and we will remain defenseless

except our leaders and Governors desist from wanting to be seen as

“Cabal Yes Men” at the expense of the well-being of the people. ”