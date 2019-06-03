The Lagos State House of Assembly will hold its valedictory session on Thursday, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa has announced.

Obasa, who made this announcement shortly before rising after plenary on Monday, said that the inauguration of the 9th Assembly might hold on Friday.

He, however, said that the inauguration was subject to confirmation.

Meanwhile, the House passed the Lagos State Building Control Regulation 2018 and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Regulations 2018 after debates.

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Setonji David presented reports of the Committee on the two regulations, which were debated and adopted as resolutions of the House.

The House also adopted the Harmonised Rules and Business Order of South-West Legislature.

The lawmakers debated the Lagos State Audit Amendment Bill, 2018 and also took a report of the Committee of Finance on the Lagos State Public Finance Management Amendment Bill 2016.

The House also received the report of its Committee on Housing on “A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Relationship of Parties Under Tenancy Agreement and Specify the Procedure for the Recovery of Premises in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes’’.

The House took the report of its joint committees on Education and Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC on the perennial crisis rocking the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu.

After stiff debates on the joint committees’ recommendations, the House decided to step the report down for another date for further debate.

The lawmakers took turns to express dissatisfaction over the attitude of the union members and the excesses of the management of the institution.

The House adjourned its plenary till Thursday.