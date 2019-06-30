PRESS STATEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) In Kaduna State has received a credible information that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is under intense pressure to temper with election materials used for the conduct of governorship election on 9th March, 2019 in the State.

We are drawing the attention of the world and the people of Kaduna State to note the attempt by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Government Of Kaduna State To coerce INEC into tempering with electoral materials.

As much as we do not want to question the integrity of INEC, we wish to state that the eyes and ears of our teeming party faithfuls/sympathisers are wide opened in all INEC offices spread throughout the 23 Local Government Areas Of Kaduna State and the State INEC Headquarters.

We advice INEC not to do anything that could temper with the fragile peace reigning in the State, as any attempt to do the bidding of undemocratic external forces will be resisted by the public whose mandate was earlier stolen.

As much as we would not want to say anything on the issue before the Court, We wonder why the people, who claimed to have won the governorship elections,would be putting pressure on INEC to temper with the voting materials in their favour.

The eagle’s eyes are watching and keeping vigil to this undemocratic and crude attempt at coercing INEC officials into embarking on a dangerous mission. We are raising this alarm, to remind INEC that all eyes are now on it to ensure that electoral materials under its custody are not only safe but untempered with.

As the saying goes “ To be forewarned is to be forearmed “ and “ a stitch in time saves nine”.

Signed:

Abraham Alberah Catoh

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP,KDS