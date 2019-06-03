Imo House of Assembly on Monday suspended the Clerk of the House, Mr Christian Duru.

The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the House, Mr Lawman Duruji  during proceedings at the floor of the House in Owerri on Monday.

The House also nullified all appointments made by the  immediate  past governor, Rochas Okorocha after the 2019 general elections while sacking all 27 LGA chairmen and 600 councilors in the state.

It also nullified all promotions of  Permanent Secretaries and other post election promotions  done by the immediate past government.

The House  further dissolved all Heads and Boards of parastatals and agencies while ordering their management  to vacate with immediate effect.

 The affected agencies include the  Imo Broadcasting Corporations ( IBC), Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Heartland Football Club among others.

The House urged the new government of Imo to revoke where necessary, all lands unlawfully taken by the past administration.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

UNIZIK: new VC reads riot act to indolent lecturers, staff, students 

NEXT ARTICLE

Anambra: Gov Obiano reshuffles cabinet

Related Post

UNIZIK’s 13th Convocation: President Buhari to inaugurate 17 projects

UNIZIK’s 13th Convocation: President Buhari to inaugurate 17 projects
/ May 6
Enugu police command says report on alleged ‘herdsmen attack’ fake news

Enugu police command says report on alleged ‘herdsmen attack’ fake news
/ May 20
Murder of Community Leader; Public Exonerates Julius Beggar Staff

Murder of Community Leader; Public Exonerates Julius Beggar Staff
/ May 8
Time to Save our Children or Lose the Future to Drugs – Mrs Obiano

Time to Save our Children or Lose the Future to Drugs – Mrs Obiano
/ May 27

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)