Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the re-appointment of Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa as Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS).

Alhaji Falalu Bawale, the Director Administration, Government House, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

According to the Bawale, the governor has also reappointed Mr Muntari Lawal as Permanent Secretary/Special Adviser, Government House and Mr Abdu Labaran as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media.

He said that the reappointment were with immediate effect, and were in recognition of their dedicated service to the state during the first tenure of the administration.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Police ban rallies, processions, demonstrations in Kano

Related Post

Army confirms killing 4 bandits in Zamfara

Army confirms killing 4 bandits in Zamfara
/ Apr 28
Buhari, Governors Global Scholars To Attend Nyass Maulud In Abuja

Buhari, Governors Global Scholars To Attend Nyass Maulud In Abuja
/ Apr 4
Insecurity: Zamfara Govt. donates cash, relief materials to victims

Insecurity: Zamfara Govt. donates cash, relief materials to victims
/ Apr 19
Jigawa Speaker impeached

Jigawa Speaker impeached
/ May 9

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)