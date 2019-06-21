The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested 27 suspected fraudsters for offences bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences, forgery and possession of fraudulent documents.

The suspects are: Joshua Awoyemi, Sadiq Adeola, Olusoga Sadiq, Olalekan Savage, Arinze Princewill, Ojelabi Adewale, Ibrahim Habib, Wusu Damilare, Kadejo Sola, Osho Omotolani, Adeosun Adeyemi, Sobiye Oluwafemi and Temitope Opaogun.

Others are: Ademuyiwa Korede, Shotayo Ahmed, Azeez Sodiq, Iyedudu Benjamin, Ayeleso Joseph, Akintayo Toluwalope, Ale Olugbenga Abraham, Ogunlami Adetokunbo, Adebanjo Ayodeji, Ayodeji Yemi, Idris Ayandiran, Shittu Sadiq, Alayo Odunayo and Ayinde Olawale.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14, 2019 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, following intelligence reports received by the Commission.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven cars, 25 phones and 10 laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.