A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Monday ordered that a 20-year-old man, Shamsu Lawal, who allegedly slapped a policeman be remanded in prison, pending ruling on bail.

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, however adjourned the matter until June 18 for ruling on his bail application following the defence counsel, Esther Egelonu’s application for bail.

The police charged Lawal with three counts of inciting disturbance of public peace, assault and criminal force to deter public servant while performing his duty.

The prosecutor, John Okpa had told the court that the defendant, who lives at Byanzhin, Kubwa in Abuja, was stopped after he committed a traffic offence while at Ibiwas Fuel Station, Kubwa Expressway, Abuja on June 12.

He said the defendant acted in a violent manner with intent to cause breach of public peace and attacked one Insp. Isah Yakubu who was on guard duty at the said fuel station.

The prosecutor said the defendant slapped the Inspector and prevented him from performing his lawful duty adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 113 and 267 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Egelonu, made an application urging the court to grant her client bail, adding that a reasonable surety would be provided if bail was granted.