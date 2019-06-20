President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mele Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement on Thursday by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that President Buhari also appointed alongside Kyari, seven new Chief Operating Officers.

Buhari also has directed that the New GMD and the newly appointed Chief Operating Officers work with the current occupiers of the various offices till July 7, 2019, towards a smooth transition on July 8, 2019, when their appointments would take effect to ensure a smooth transition.

However, the appointment of Farouk Garba Said (North West), who is replacing a retiring Chief Operating Officer, is effective from June 28, 2019.

The newly appointed Chief Operating Officers include Roland Onoriode Ewubare (South-South) – Chief Operating Officer Upstream, Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu (North Central) – Chief Operating Officer Refining and Petrochemicals, Yusuf Usman (North East) – Chief Operating Officer Gas and Power, Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu (South East) Chief Operating Officer Ventures, Umar Isa Ajiya (North West) – Chief Financial Officer