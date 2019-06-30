The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party National New
Media Group (PDP-NNMG) has described the the State Governor, Dr.
Kayode Fayemi’s 2023 presidential ambition as reason for his refusal
to act decisively on killings and kidnappings in the State by
suspected herdsmen.
The PDP-NNMG, which said Fayemi was acting in a way that he will not
be seen as offending the interests of Presidency Cabal added that
“only selfish and insensitive leaders will sacrifice the security and
well-being of their people for politics.”
In a statement on Sunday, the Ekiti State Coordinator of the PDP-NNMG,
Bola Agboola, said Ekiti people were not surprised that the governor
had not deemed it fit to visit victims of herdsmen killings in the
last six months because “one of the promises he made before he was
manipulated to power for the second time was to protect the interests
of herdsmen.
“Up till now, Governor Fayemi has not visited Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi
Local Government Area of Ekiti State, where a community leader, Ilori
Emmanuel was killed yesterday morning by suspected herdsmen.
” The governor has not taken a single drastic action against the
menace of herdsmen in the state.
“Even when one of his aides, the Coordinator of Anti-Grazing Task
Force Marshals, Sola Durodola insisted that Fulani herdsmen must be
registered in Ekiti, the governor sacked him.
” Also, it is on record that during his electioneering campaign in
2018, Fayemi said that killings by herdsmen will only stop if lands
were provided for the herdsmen as their permanent settlements.
“He reportedly added then that it was better to give lands to herdsmen
and live than for them to be killing people.
“Even though he later dismissed the allegation that he entered into an
agreement to create cattle colonies in Orin-Ora, Aramoko, Omuo, Otun,
Ise and Erifun in Ado Ekiti, silence of the governor on killings and
kidnappings by suspected herdsmen appears to have confirmed the
allegation.”
The PDP group called on traditional rulers and notable leaders in
Ekiti state to prevail on Governor Fayemi to face governance in the
State and desist from operation like a diaspora governor.