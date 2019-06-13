Gov. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State, on Thursday, expressed disappointment over the role played by some prominent traditional rulers in the state during the last general elections.

Muhammed expressed his feelings Thursday when he received members of Misau and Ningi Emirate Councils of the state, who paid him courtesy call at the Government House.

The governor told the paramount rulers that they needed to always insulate themselves from partisan politics if they were to maintain their integrity as Royal Fathers.

Muhammed however pledged to work with the traditional institution, with a view to ensuring that peace reigned in the state.

He said that his administration would establish a Security Trust Fund to empower traditional rulers to address insecurity challenges in their domains.

He kicked against the proposed state police being clamoured for by some Nigerians, contending that this could pose serious security implications for the state.

Earlier, the First Class Emirs of Misau and Ningi, Alhaji Ahmed Sulaiman and Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, who led the delegation, re-affirmed their loyalty and support for the present administration in the state.

The Emir of Misau, Alhaji Sulaiman, requested the governor to extend the road rehabilitation in Misau town to Damban town to reduce the sufferings of some communities.

On his part, the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Danyaya, appealed to the governor to appoint some indigenes of the emirate into political positions and award contracts for the rehabilitation of some township roads.

Sulaiman and Danyaya, had also pleaded with the governor not to accept the proposed adoption of state police in the state.