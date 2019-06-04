Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has announced the movement of six commissioners from their ministries to new ones.

The cabinet reshuffle was effected after the State Executive Council meeting held in Awka on Monday.

Mr C-Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, in a statement, said six commissioners were affected.

They include Mr Obi Nwankwo, who was moved from the Ministry of Utilities to Environment, while Mr Michael Okonkwo, who was in charge of the Ministry of Environment, now takes over Ministry of Housing.

Mr Emeka Ezenwanne, formerly of Housing Ministry, is to take charge at the Ministry of Utilities while Mr Afam Mbanefo, formerly of Agriculture now to head Youths and Creative Arts Ministry.

Mr Bonaventure Enemali, formerly of Youths and Creative and Arts now proceeds to Lands, while Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, formerly of Lands, now moves to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Adinuba said the affected commissioners had two weeks to perfect their transfers.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Imo Assembly suspends clerk, nullifies Okorocha’s post election appointments

NEXT ARTICLE

Court To Decide On Okorocha’s Certificate Of Return Friday

Related Post

Court joins PDP as codefendant in Okorocha’s certificate of return suit

Court joins PDP as codefendant in Okorocha’s certificate of return suit
/ May 9
I Have Kept N42.5b For Ihedioha – Okorocha

I Have Kept N42.5b For Ihedioha – Okorocha
/ May 27
NHRC to intervene in 523 cases for juvenile inmates in Anambra

NHRC to intervene in 523 cases for juvenile inmates in Anambra
/ May 1
Buhari, Governors Global Scholars To Attend Nyass Maulud In Abuja

Buhari, Governors Global Scholars To Attend Nyass Maulud In Abuja
/ Apr 4

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)