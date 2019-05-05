Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the Army and other security
agencies to track down the political mercenaries and thugs smuggled into
our country by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with which the ruling
party unleashed violence on the nation to facilitate its rigging of the
2019 general elections.
The PDP also urges security agencies to compel the APC to immediately
disclose the identity and whereabouts of the mercenaries and their
traffickers to enable them (security agencies) to urgently flush the
mercenaries out and shield our nation and democracy from further
security threats.
Nigerians can recall that the PDP had raised the alarm when the APC,
seeing that it cannot win in a free, fair and credible election,
compromised our territorial borders to bring in political mercenaries
from other countries to participate in their campaign rallies, as well
as assist them in perpetuating violence.
Nigerians can also recall how APC agents unbridled violence on voters in
Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Kogi, Taraba, Adamawa and other states of the
federation to muscle votes for its candidates, particularly in the
Presidential election; and how the APC leadership stood in staunch
defence of the compromising of our territorial borders as well as the
violence that characterized the elections.
This was in addition to apprehensions of possible plots by the APC to
use the thugs to cause confusion and derail our democratic process,
should they fail to rig the elections.
It is instructive to note that the APC had not been able to state the
whereabouts of these thugs after the elections, a development that has
raised fears that they had filtered deeper into our national territory
and population, given the escalation of banditry and associated acts of
violence in many of our states, including Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba,
Kaduna, Katsina among others, since after the elections.
The PDP therefore restates our demand for an investigation into the
alleged link between the APC and the ugly security situation in our
nation. This is particularly as the APC is now overweighed by public
disapproval and opprobrium for rigging the election; and being faced
with huge legitimacy challenges ahead, can resort to all manner of
shenanigans just to divert public attention from its odious status.
The PDP, as a law-abiding party, committed to the unity, stability and
sovereignty of our nation, as well as the deepening of our democratic
process stands with Nigerians in their refusal to be distracted by the
APC in the determination to get justice for our nation at the tribunals.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary