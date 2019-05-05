Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the Army and other security

agencies to track down the political mercenaries and thugs smuggled into

our country by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with which the ruling

party unleashed violence on the nation to facilitate its rigging of the

2019 general elections.

The PDP also urges security agencies to compel the APC to immediately

disclose the identity and whereabouts of the mercenaries and their

traffickers to enable them (security agencies) to urgently flush the

mercenaries out and shield our nation and democracy from further

security threats.

Nigerians can recall that the PDP had raised the alarm when the APC,

seeing that it cannot win in a free, fair and credible election,

compromised our territorial borders to bring in political mercenaries

from other countries to participate in their campaign rallies, as well

as assist them in perpetuating violence.

Nigerians can also recall how APC agents unbridled violence on voters in

Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Kogi, Taraba, Adamawa and other states of the

federation to muscle votes for its candidates, particularly in the

Presidential election; and how the APC leadership stood in staunch

defence of the compromising of our territorial borders as well as the

violence that characterized the elections.

This was in addition to apprehensions of possible plots by the APC to

use the thugs to cause confusion and derail our democratic process,

should they fail to rig the elections.

It is instructive to note that the APC had not been able to state the

whereabouts of these thugs after the elections, a development that has

raised fears that they had filtered deeper into our national territory

and population, given the escalation of banditry and associated acts of

violence in many of our states, including Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba,

Kaduna, Katsina among others, since after the elections.

The PDP therefore restates our demand for an investigation into the

alleged link between the APC and the ugly security situation in our

nation. This is particularly as the APC is now overweighed by public

disapproval and opprobrium for rigging the election; and being faced

with huge legitimacy challenges ahead, can resort to all manner of

shenanigans just to divert public attention from its odious status.

The PDP, as a law-abiding party, committed to the unity, stability and

sovereignty of our nation, as well as the deepening of our democratic

process stands with Nigerians in their refusal to be distracted by the

APC in the determination to get justice for our nation at the tribunals.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary