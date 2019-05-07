Press Conference

…Fear Plots To Poison Him In Detention #RescueNigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) informs the nation that the police

today Monday, May 6, 2019, arrested and detained our victorious

candidate in the Osun Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in

total disregard for the extant order of the Federal High Court.

This is highly provocative, an invitation to anarchy and recipe for a

very serious crisis not only in Osun but also in the judiciary and our

polity as a nation.

The arrest and detention of Senator Adeleke is a direct act of violence

against our laws, the institution of the judiciary and the 1999

Constitution (as amended).

This is part of the grand plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to

coerce Senator Adeleke to relinquish the mandate that was freely given

to him by the people of Osun state, which was further established by the

election petition tribunal.

The plot is to drag Senator Adeleke before an ostensibly compromised

magistrate court, over the same issues of alleged forged school

testimonial that is already before the Federal High Court, with a view

to using such corridor to secure a stampeded trial and hurried

conviction, and put him out of circulation, over trump-up charges.

The heinous calculation by the APC is to ensure that Senator Adeleke is

not free to be sworn in as governor of Osun state as they know he will

surely obtain justice and retrieve his stolen mandate at the Court of

Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The police arrested Senator Ademola on the guise of an invitation

despite the direct orders of the Federal High Court, restraining it or

its agents from arresting and detaining him on account of statement of

result and testimonial duly issued by the Ede Muslim Grammar School,

Ede, pending the determination of the originating summons pending in the

court.

Senator Adeleke, as a law-abiding citizen, honoured an invitation by the

police only for him to be arrested and detained in a dingy facility in

Maitama, in direct affront to the order of the Federal High Court.

The PDP holds that any arraignment of Senator Adeleke in a magistrate

court, for a matter that is already being heard by the Federal High

Court, is a calculated plot to cause crisis in the judicial system,

enmesh the matter in unnecessary controversy as a pathway to truncate

the course of justice in his matter.

The PDP therefore demands forthwith, the immediate and unconditional

release of Senator Adeleke by the police.

This demand is predicated on fears already in the public space that

there are plots by certain elements to poison him in detention.

The PDP therefore cautions those playing the script of the APC with

regard to Senator Adeleke to retrace their steps and allow the people of

Osun state to move ahead with their preferred governor. Nothing, not

even these heinous plots, will subvert this reality.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary