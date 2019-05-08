Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has revealed how he ran the affairs of the Senate successfully for eight uninterrupted years without stepping on the proverbial banana peels.

Senator Mark said “ It was not by my power . It was God , the prayers of good spirited Nigerians and collective will of my colleagues worked the magic “.

The former senate President told political stakeholders, paramount rulers in Ado, Oju and Obi local government areas of Benue State Wednesday in continuation of his thank you tour of the nine local government areas in Benue south after 20 years in the Senate that God takes all the credit for his triumphs .

“ I have no power of my own. It was not by my power. It was the Grace of God, the support and prayers of our people and the collective will of my colleagues that helped me evade the banana peels for eight years”, Senator Mark reiterated.

He said there was need to come back home to thank his people for the unweavering support and encouragement for 20 years, saying “ I may not have accomplished everything, but I did my best “.

Senator Mark added that the number of projects including but not limited to the multi- billion naira Otobi water dam, the Loko/ Oweto bridge and road, the National Open University of Nigeria ( NOUN) study centre, the David Mark scholarship foundation among others are testimonies that I did my best”.

He said he will continue to identify with his people for development projects even as he reminded them of the need to uphold the sanctity of peace and unity.

In their separate remarks, the paramount ruler of Ado, HRH, Ochiko Onazi and his Oju counterpart HRH Oga Ero praised Senator Mark for the initiative to embark on a thank you tour of his constituency even while leaving office.

The royal fathers said it rare and not known in our history that public office holders return home to say thank you after leaving office.

They said they are proud of Senator Mark and wished him well in his future endeavors.