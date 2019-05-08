The Plateau Government is to demolish some sections of the burnt Jos Main Market on Sunday May19.

A statement signed by Mr Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication advised those living within 200 metres of the market to vacate on Friday May 17, by 6 p.m.

“There will be restriction of vehicular movement as all entry points to the market will be closed for the safety of members of the public.

“Government regrets the inconveniences this may cause members of the public,”he said.

He reiterated Gov. Simon Lalong’s commitment to rebuild the burnt Jos Main Market.

Dati added that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the site is cleared to create the enabling environment for the rebuilding work to commence.

