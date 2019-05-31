Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails the judgment of the Court of

Appeal which ruled that its victorious Osun State governorship

candidate, Senate Ademola Adeleke, was constitutionally qualified to

contest the governorship election.

The PDP describes the judgment as a triumph of justice and the will of

the people of Osun state over oppressive forces.

The PDP notes that the ruling of the Court of Appeal has finally put to

rest all contentions about the educational qualification of Senator

Adeleke and renders all such cases in lower courts incompetent.

The party says that in ruling that the FCT High Court was wrong in

nullifying Senator Adeleke’s candidacy “when the evidence before the

court proved that Adeleke had met all the constitutional requirements”,

for the election, the Appeal Court has affirmed justice and restored the

verdict of the Osun people on the eligibility of our candidate to stand

for election.

Moreover, the findings of the Appeal Court that the FCT High Court

lacked powers to entertain the matter, since the issues therein are

related to what transpired in Osun State, serves as a lesson to

desperate politicians engaging in abuse of court processes.

The PDP commends these Justices of the Court of Appeal for restoring the

confidence reposed on the judiciary as the last hope of the common man

and counseled the APC and its agents to end their unnecessary attacks on

Senator Adeleke and allow the people of Osun state to enjoy their

much-desired benefits of having a competent, people-oriented and

purposeful leadership under Senator Adeleke.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary