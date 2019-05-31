Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails the judgment of the Court of
Appeal which ruled that its victorious Osun State governorship
candidate, Senate Ademola Adeleke, was constitutionally qualified to
contest the governorship election.
The PDP describes the judgment as a triumph of justice and the will of
the people of Osun state over oppressive forces.
The PDP notes that the ruling of the Court of Appeal has finally put to
rest all contentions about the educational qualification of Senator
Adeleke and renders all such cases in lower courts incompetent.
The party says that in ruling that the FCT High Court was wrong in
nullifying Senator Adeleke’s candidacy “when the evidence before the
court proved that Adeleke had met all the constitutional requirements”,
for the election, the Appeal Court has affirmed justice and restored the
verdict of the Osun people on the eligibility of our candidate to stand
for election.
Moreover, the findings of the Appeal Court that the FCT High Court
lacked powers to entertain the matter, since the issues therein are
related to what transpired in Osun State, serves as a lesson to
desperate politicians engaging in abuse of court processes.
The PDP commends these Justices of the Court of Appeal for restoring the
confidence reposed on the judiciary as the last hope of the common man
and counseled the APC and its agents to end their unnecessary attacks on
Senator Adeleke and allow the people of Osun state to enjoy their
much-desired benefits of having a competent, people-oriented and
purposeful leadership under Senator Adeleke.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary