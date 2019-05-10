Ibrahim Musa, Head Coach, Kano Pillars Football Club, on Thursday said his team could have picked all three points against Nasarawa United FC if they had been more clinical in finishing.

After both teams drew goalless at the Lafia Township Stadium, Musa told newsmen that his players were the better side but were not clinical enough in front of goal.

“We are supposed to win this match. We had many goalscoring chances but failed to convert them.

“Nevertheless, we thank God for the effort by our players to pick a point and we will go back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes, especially in the finishing area,” he said.

The coach said further that he was in no doubt about the chances of Kano Pillars in picking a ticket from their group for the NPFL Super 6.

He assured the club’s fans that his team would work hard to ensure that Kano Pillars end the season on a positive note.

“You all know that Kano Pillars is a great team and one of the best teams in Nigeria. We are even supposed to be topping our group, but football is unpredictable.

“Nevertheless, we are doing our best to be in the Super 6,” Musa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both teams had numerous chances to pick all three points in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group B game.

But they failed to convert their chances, thereby ending the Match Day 18 fixture 0-0 in front of a massive crowd.

All efforts to get the reaction of the head coach of Nasarawa United and other officials failed.

This was because as soon as the game ended, the host club’s management led by the chairman, Isaac Danladi, held an emergency meeting with the team on the stadium pitch.