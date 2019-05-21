Mr Antai Asuquo, the Operations Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Warri Zonal Office, has said that the Federal Government had no plan to increase the pump price of petrol.

Asuquo made this disclosure to newsmen on Tuesday on a sideline during the celebration of the “World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development” held simultaneously in all the DPR offices in the country.

The annual event with the theme, ” Exploring Nigeria’s Diversity and Rich Cultural Heritage” was organised by the DPR.

The controller urged Nigerians to be focused and stop worrying about possible fuel hike that could lead to crisis in the supply chain, adding that ‘the product is available and the pump price remains N145 per litre’.

“There is availability of petroleum products, the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) remains the same and there is no immediate plan to change it.

“We should not hoard the product for a particular period of time because keeping the product at home is dangerous.

“Our lives and property are important, so we should value and manage our resources in a way that we do not cause harm to ourselves,” he advised.

Asuquo also urged Nigerians to key into the federal government’s policy on the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), noting that there was abundant cooking gas in the country.

“The federal government is trying to enforce the availability of cooking gas all over the federation and people are encouraged to use it.

“The LPG is the energy of the future, it is cleaner, most sustainable and we have abundant of it.

“I encourage people to follow the government’s policies and we will be happy for it,” he said.

On the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, Asuquo said Nigeria remained an indivisible entity irrespective of our ethnic, religious and cultural differences.

“Today is diversity day; the DPR sets aside diversity in culture, gender, religion, style, grade and people; it is all about the multi faceted nature of our people in DPR.

“This is what makes DPR special, we are united in diversity. The differences we have in terms of culture, religion and ethnicity has not changed our focus in Nigeria as an entity.

“This is a way of assuring our staff and stakeholders in the Department that Nigeria is a one united indivisible entity.

“As diverse as we are, we remain one, the focus is to ensure that Nigeria continues to grow from strength to strength and remain united

“In the oil and gas industry, we interface with all manner of people globally.

“We are also trained to adapt and be able to deal with others irrespective of their culture and backgrounds,” he said.