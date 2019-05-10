It is shocking to read in Nigerian media the postulation that president Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the restatement of Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele for a second five year term. Goodness graciousness! Hammer house of horror! It can’t be true!

One can only hope that as hopeless as things have been in recent years for Nigerians, this latest piece of news does not turn out to be true.

The same Godwin Emefiele behind the ongoing FOREX subsidy scam that former CBN governor and now Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi correctly lamented was making cabal billionaires overnight? Read: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/ fg-creating-billionaires- through-forex-sanusi.html

The same CBN governor who Reuters reported was funneling billions to already questionably wealthy cabal like Dangote with as much as a billion dollars being transferred to him in a year through preferential FOREX scams? See: https://www.reuters.com/ article/us-nigeria-forex- dangote-insight/africas- richest-man-got-a-fistful-of- dollars-in-nigerian-currency- squeeze-idUSKCN0Z90G5

The same Emefiele behind the tanking of Nigeria’s small business sector through FOREX misadventures at the beginning of Buhari’s administration which sent the FOREX exchange value towards N1000 to a dollar before Osinbajo stepped in?

The same Emefiele behind the many ponzi schemes Nigerian banks are notoriously allowed to operate defrauding the poor masses of billions by any means necessary from ATM card renewal charges to hardware token to monthly maintenance and bank statement fines and on and on as never levied in any other country in the whole wide world?

The same Emefiele behind the secret rebranding of the phased-out COT and reintroduction of the robbery as the new Emefiele limited CAM , “Current Account Maintenance” fine robbing Nigerians of the N1/mille = N1/1000? As detale din this video I released May last year? https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=uoXV9WsRVnY

As soon as Jonathan selected the banker and bank man Emefiele in 2014, we raised the alarm of what to expect: https://dailypost.ng/2014/02/ 22/peregrino-brimah-banks-man- expect-higher-charges-godwin- emefiele-new-cbn-governor/ Nigerians were bound to suffer.

As soon as Buhari was signed in, it was rumored that he despised Emefiele like gutter water. Then came the CBN allegedly employing Buhari’s family and the family of other cabal, and the rest is history! Today, to the continued death of the Nigerian economy and burial of the poor and middle class, we are horrified with the news that Buhari may be planning to extend fortunes of the cabal by keeping their crooked fela at the helm of Nigeria’s Apex bank.

Indeed Buhari is belongs to somebody. Some rich body.

Dr. Issa Perry Brimah, Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305; @CabalMustGo; @EveryNigerian; drbrimah@ ENDS.ng