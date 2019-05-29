The Police Command in Enugu State has promised to arrest and prosecute any miscreant, who disguises as a member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt activities in the state.

The Federal Government, through a court order, has prescribed and labeled the organisation as a terrorist group.

Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, the State Commissioner of Police, at a new conference, warned that only the Federal Government had the powers to declare public holidays.

The terrorist group had called for a “Sit-at-Home’’ on May 30 in all Igbo land to “celebrate fallen Biafra heroes and their struggle for self-determination’’.

Balarabe urged members of the public to disregard the order, adding that “IPOB has no power to declare a public holiday’’.

According to him, law abiding citizens should go about their lawful businesses in the South-East and Enugu in particular, as their protection is fully guaranteed.

He said the police had also made adequate security arrangements for the May 29 inauguration in the state as well.

“The Command is fully ready. We just finished a show of force.

“The police and other sister security agencies are ready to tackle all trouble makers, especially with Sit-at-Home by IPOB.

“We are ready to ensure that citizens go about their businesses without molestation.

“We are asking people to come out and pursue their normal human and economic activities on the day of the Sit-at-Home (May 30),” he said.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 30 suspects had been arrested by the police in May for alleged involvement in various crimes, ranging from armed robbery, cultism, illegal possession of fire arms and kidnappings.

Balarabe said several arms and ammunition as well as exhibits were recovered from the suspects who were arrested in various parts of the state.

He said the police were striving towards reducing crime to its barest minimum through proactive measures without losing sight of respect for human rights and rule of law.

According to him, these achievements are made possible through Operation Puff Adder, which was recently launched in the state as directed by the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu.

He said one of the suspects, Kelechi Michael, was arrested on April 21, at his hideout in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo in connection with kidnap and child trafficking of six-year old boy at Alor Village in Oji River community of Enugu.

Balarabe alleged the suspect kidnapped the victim on Dec. 19, 2017 and collected ransom of N120,000 but still sold the child out for N400,000.

The police boss said the victim had been rescued and re-united with his parents.

He said five of the suspects, Okoh Ikechukwu (26), Eze Nnaemeka (19), Chinomso Ede (23), Ahodu Chinedu (19) and Christian Ottah (21), were arrested for conspiracy and cult activities.

He said on May 12, police got information that a group of cultists was at WTC Primary School Enugu carrying out initiations and with quick intervention, the suspect were arrestedand.

He said they confessed to be member s of Viking Confraternity.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one tricycle, 10 empty bottles of Squadron Snap, one machete and some measures of Indian Hemp,’’ he said.