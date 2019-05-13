…Hails INEC, judiciary for retrieving mandate

The House of Rep-elect member for Okigwe south (Ehime, Mbano/Ihitte, Uboma/Obowo) federal constituency seat, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (HCN as he is popularly known) has lauded the INEC and judiciary for retrieving his mandate.

Hon. Nwajiuba said this when he was receiving his certificate of return from INEC. Explaining how tough the contest was, Hon. Nwajiuba said even though his election was conducted on the 23rd of February, with a rerun-on the 9th of March and final collation on the 23rd of March it has taken this long for him to collect his certificate of return due to an earlier mistake by INEC in giving the certificate of return to a person who was adjudged by law as not being a candidate in the 2019 general election.

Hon. Nwajiuba who contested the election on the platform of Accord Party (AP) thanked the party for their support during the election. Hon. Nwajiuba also thanked APC members in the South East, especially in Okigwe South for their support even when he had to contest the election on the platform of Accord party due to the intractable crisis in the party.

He explained that he did so because he believes that he has the experience and knowledge to bring great dividends of democracy to the people of the federal constituency and that throughout he has remained steadfast in his support for the reelection of Mr. President and next level agenda of APC.

Hon. Nwajiuba called on the national leadership of APC to consider the South East in the zoning of principal offices especially the Speakership position considering that APC has made great progress in 2019 than in 2015 and that zoning such a position to it will lead to national stability, inclusiveness and consolidation of the APC in the South East.

Born 20-08-1967 Hon. Nwajiuba was called to the Nigerian bar in 1989, pursued his LLM at University of Lagos and Phd at University of Jos. He had served as House of Representatives committee chairman on Land, Housing and works between 1999-2003 before contesting Imo governorship on the platform of APP in 2003, 2007 and as CPC candidate in 2011. He was secretary of the Constitution drafting committee that produced the Constitution of the merger committee to form APC in 2013.