PRESS STATEMENT

My attention has been drawn to several publications wherein the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike was quoted to have accused Major General Jamil of sundry malfeasance.

Governor Wike had accused Sarham of running a massive oil theft criminal gang in the state as well as sending troops to assassinate him on the 15 of Febuary, 2019.

It should be noted that Major General Jamil Sarham is the General Officer Commanding 6 division of the Nigerian Army. Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham assumed duty as the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers on August 6 2018 upon his posting by the Chief of Army Staff.

Therefore the sound reputation and professionalism of Major General Jamil is not in doubt to have been so appointed by the Chief of Army Staff to head GOC 6 Division. For one to be so appointed as heading any GOC in Nigeria such an officer must be a Man of integrity in the Army . I have no doubt that the Chief of Army Staff found Major General Jamil as a man of utmost integrity to have assigned him to head GOC 6 Division.

It is as a result of these sterling qualities Major General Jamil possesses that I find the latest accusation by Gov Wike as another scheme to rubbish the image of the Nigerian Army .A Governor who claimed troops were sent to assassinate him by Major General Jamil on February 15 2019 is now reporting publicly almost three months after. Is this not ridiculous? Who did Wike report to about the so called Assassination attempt? What evidence did he furnish to substantiate the assassination attempt? Certainly none. Not done with that, Wike now adds the allegation of oil bunkering against a whole Major General of the Nigeria Army. Aside that the Governor failed again to furnish details of the Oil BUNKERIN G against Major General Jamil . When did the said oil bunkering take place? What is the name of the vessel used? Who bought the said crude oil? For how much? How many barrels were involved ? When you discovered that the GOC was involved who did you report to and with what facts you gathered?

Governor Wike certainly had none of these evidence but felt the image of Major General Jamil must be tarnished. This was the same Governor who had earlier took on the Commander State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) ACP. Akin Victor Fakorede over series of unfounded allegations. The same Governor had also claimed that the IKOYI GATE money belongs to RAIVERS State and that he has evidence. When EFCC filed forefieture proceedings in Court and the Judge urged interested claimants to show up with application to claim the money ,Governor Wike bolted away.

I am using this medium to urge the Governor to stop the unjust attack on the reputation of Major General Jamil Sarham and by extension that of the Nigerian Army .Wike has been elected to serve Rivers state and not to tarnish the Image of the Nigerian Army without justification.

Osuagwu Ugochukwu (a Civil Rights Activist and an Attorney to Chief of Army Staff writes from Abuja)