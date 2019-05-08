The long awaited and popular Kano State Emir’s Appointment and Deposition Amendment Law, 2019, has been assented by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the 136th state council meeting, Wednesday, before the Speaker of the State Assembly and other Principal officers of the House.

With the new Emirate Councils in the state, the governor said “Traditional institution will now go closer to the people in all nooks and crannies of the state. We are about to make history today, and in the Holy Month of Ramadhan.”

He explained that, with the expansion of the Emirate Councils and importance attached to the institution alongside preserving the cultural heritage, there was a need to bring forth the all-important institution to serve people better.

According to him all the necessary requirements needed for the immediate take-off of the new Councils would be done with dispatch.

The newly created Emirate Councils are Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi. Making Kano now with five independent Emirate Councils, including the Kano Emirate Council.

“King makers will be known very soon. So also all other process and procedures will be completed for appointing respective Emirs, issuing them with appointment letters up to the Coronation stage,” Ganduje said.

He thanked the state assembly for the “historic work done.” Emphasising that, Kano would now have sustained development in all aspects of life in the state.

While acknowledging the role traditional institution plays in the security of the larger society, he also reminded that, “In the areas of education, health, environment traditional institution is indeed partner in progress. With this development therefore, all hands will be on deck to take Kano to the next level.”

Earlier, in his remarks, during the official presentation of the Bill to the Governor, Speaker of the State Assembly, Right Hon. Kabiru Alasan Rurum, reminded all, of the traditional status of the 3 out of the 4 newly created Emirate Councils.

He said Gaya, Karaye and Rano newly Councils were in existence before, for over One Hundred years, and along the line he said “…many things happened when they all seized to exist.”

“We are now very grateful that the hitherto existing Emirate Councils are now fully back. This will indeed be another plus to the administration of His Excellency the governor. And our Assembly for fulfilling the aspirations of our people,” Speaker said.

Rurum further hinted that, when the Bill was presented to the Assembly, many people were jubilating and that they received many encomiums from the citizens, which, he said added value to the process.

Other Bills that were signed alongside the Emirate Councils Bill into Law are Kano State Public Health Bill of 2019, Kano State Water and Sanitation Sector Reform Bill of 2019, Kano State Pension Rights for Speaker and Deputy Speaker Bill of 2019 and Kano State College of Health, Science and Technology, among others. Seven Bills were assented by the governor.