May 8, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the renewed harassment of

the Senate President and Director General of the Atiku Presidential

Campaign, Senator Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress

(APC)-led Federal Government.

The PDP expresses concern that the APC-led Federal Government is now

using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hound the

Senate President in a clear case of political witch-hunt.

The PDP alerts that the fresh siege against Senator Saraki is part of

the larger plot for a renewed clamp-down on key opposition figures and

perceived political opponents of the APC administration, particularly,

to frustrate the determination to retrieve our stolen Presidential

mandate at the tribunal.

The party says nothing else can explain the Federal Government’s

obnoxious and distasteful resort to intimidation and evidence-fishing,

just to nail Senator Saraki at all costs, even when nothing

incriminating has been found in his stewardship as Governor of Kwara

state, after several investigations.

The Federal Government is hounding Senator Saraki even after he has been

prosecuted but discharged and acquitted by the Supreme Court, after the

government failed to substantiate claims of false asset declaration

against him.

The PDP holds that this renewed witch-hunt tailored against Senator

Saraki and perceived opposition leaders further confirms that the Buhari

Presidency and the APC have become frenetic over the overwhelming

evidence that our party will present at the Presidential Election

Petitions Tribunal.

Moreover, our party already has information on how certain elements in

the APC have plotted to cash in on the new siege to harm key leaders of

our party, under certain guise.

The APC is called upon to note that Nigerians are already aware of the

truth in all issues leading to this renewed harassment of the Senate

President. We insist that no harm must come to Senator Saraki or any

member of his family.

The PDP therefore cautions the Federal Government to retrace its steps

on this new plot against opposition leaders in our polity.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary