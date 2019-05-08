May 8, 2019
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the renewed harassment of
the Senate President and Director General of the Atiku Presidential
Campaign, Senator Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress
(APC)-led Federal Government.
The PDP expresses concern that the APC-led Federal Government is now
using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hound the
Senate President in a clear case of political witch-hunt.
The PDP alerts that the fresh siege against Senator Saraki is part of
the larger plot for a renewed clamp-down on key opposition figures and
perceived political opponents of the APC administration, particularly,
to frustrate the determination to retrieve our stolen Presidential
mandate at the tribunal.
The party says nothing else can explain the Federal Government’s
obnoxious and distasteful resort to intimidation and evidence-fishing,
just to nail Senator Saraki at all costs, even when nothing
incriminating has been found in his stewardship as Governor of Kwara
state, after several investigations.
The Federal Government is hounding Senator Saraki even after he has been
prosecuted but discharged and acquitted by the Supreme Court, after the
government failed to substantiate claims of false asset declaration
against him.
The PDP holds that this renewed witch-hunt tailored against Senator
Saraki and perceived opposition leaders further confirms that the Buhari
Presidency and the APC have become frenetic over the overwhelming
evidence that our party will present at the Presidential Election
Petitions Tribunal.
Moreover, our party already has information on how certain elements in
the APC have plotted to cash in on the new siege to harm key leaders of
our party, under certain guise.
The APC is called upon to note that Nigerians are already aware of the
truth in all issues leading to this renewed harassment of the Senate
President. We insist that no harm must come to Senator Saraki or any
member of his family.
The PDP therefore cautions the Federal Government to retrace its steps
on this new plot against opposition leaders in our polity.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary