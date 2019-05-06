Gunmen at the early hours of Monday, attacked Plateau Polytechnic and abducted the Assistant Registrar’s sister.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the Plateau Polytechnic Staff quarters located at Heipang in Barki Ladi Local Government Area of the state around 12:10 am.

The abducted lady identified as Abigail is the younger sister of the institution’s Assistant Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Rangs.

Rangs who confirmed the incidence in Jos on Monday said that he was asleep together with other family members including his wife and his younger sister, Abigail when the gunmen stormed their apartment around 12:10 am.

”We were sleeping when we heard a big bang on the door. Before we knew what was happening, the gunmen were already inside the house. When we discovered that they were armed, we pleaded for them to spare our lives but they took away my younger sister who just gained admission for National Diploma, Social Development.