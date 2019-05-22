Secretary to State Government (SSG) of Anambra, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, has expressed concern over a steady increase in idol worship in many parts of Nigeria including the South East.

Chukwulobelu made the observation in Nnewi, during the 70th birthday celebration of the General Overseer of Life Care Gospel Ministry, Bishop Jonathan Ikegwuonu. He said it was worrisome that a lot of people engaged in idolatry, especially after the civil war, despite the presence of churches in every nook and cranny.

He noted that many people these days preferred to consult native doctors and other unchristian means to seek solution to their problems instead of seeking the face of God.

The SSG said the governor wished the celebrant many more years, adding that it was important to celebrate someone who had laboured and contributed to moral up-bringing of members of the society.

One of the dignitaries, Bishop Emma Obiora of Life of Faith Gospel Ministries, said it was ideal to honour people when they are alive and not when they are dead, as the dead cannot honour God.

Source: https://www.sunnewsonline.com/anambra-ssg-decries-escalation-of-idol-worship-in-south-east/