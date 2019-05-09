Sen. Foster Ogola (PDP-Bayelsa) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not made its position known to members in the Senate on ninth assembly’s leadership election.
He disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday In an interview in Abuja.
Ogola, who represents Bayelsa West Senatorial District, said although it is the prerogative of the party to decide on how its members should vote, in the eight Senate, PDP members voted their conscience without party’s directive.
”The PDP has not made any announcement as to the fact that it will encourage block voting.
”It has not and I don’t want to put words in their mouth.
”But it is the prerogative of the party to decide how its members should vote. Normally, parties sometimes advise.
”Like the last time in the eight Senate, we were not advised on how to vote, but we came here and voted freely.
”And so we have not received any advice,” he said.
Ogola hinted that though he is not coming back to the Senate due to the party’s zoning formula, ”if there is any advice, it will be for returning and incoming senators and members of the House of Representatives.

