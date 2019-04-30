A cult kingpin, Chigbo Aniegbu, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a former lawmaker in Anambra State, Frank Igboka, has said members of his gang killed the legislator for banishing them from Nimo community.

While being paraded at the Anambra State Police Command’s headquarters on Monday, the 27-year old suspect said Igboka terrorised his gang while serving as the President General of Nimo community.

Aniegbu, aka Transformer, alleged that the deceased vowed not to allow them back into the community until they changed their way of life.

The self-confessed Vikings cult member, however, denied firing the shot that killed Igboka.

He said, “I was at Oyeolise when they (cult members) told me to join them for an operation, but I was not told that it involved the killing of Igboka. That was why I was speechless when they shot the man.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, said three members of the gang were still at large, adding that efforts were ongoing to track them.

The CP identified the fleeing suspects as Chukwunonso, Nwasami and Obinna Okafor.

He said the state Governor, Willie Obiano, had upped the cash reward earlier promised to anybody with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the lawmaker’s killers from N5m to N15m.

He said, “I am happy to announce that the governor has increased the price of anybody who can lead the police to arrest the remaining three suspects to N5m each.

“It would be recalled that on April 16, 2019 around 8.18pm, the President General of Nimo community, Chief Frank Igboka, was shot and murdered by gunmen around Nimo market in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Following the incident, the command launched an aggressive manhunt for perpetrators of this dastardly act, which led to the arrest of the kingpin, Chigbo Aniegbu, aka Transformer. Other gang members are at large and effort is being intensified to apprehend them.”

Describing the month of April as a blessing to the command following a series of arrests in the month, Dandaura said a total of 265 suspects were arrested in April.

Source: Punch