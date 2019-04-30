Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, has decried the public protest against the siting of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at Umuagwo.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Monday, Onwuemeodo described the alleged protest by some youths from Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state as ”sponsored and needless”.

He stated that the university had already received its operational license.

He further stated that it was irrational for youths of the area to protest the establishment of a university at the site of the former Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

He described the action of the protesters as an attempt to stall the development of the state by alleged “enemies of the state.”

He stated: ”It is very unfortunate that some enemies of the state have decided to play politics with everything, including the development and progress of the state and her people.

”Gov. Okorocha has been dedicated to the even development of all the parts of the state and indigenes who love the state and its development have been congratulating him for the feat.

”It is therefore surprising that some youths should allow themselves to become tools in the hands of those who do not have any love for the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people.

”Why should youths in their right senses protest against the siting of a university in their area when its operational licence has been received.

”Our people should always detach petty politics from the lofty ideals of developing the state and creating prosperity for the people.

“The leaders of Ohaji should take steps to correct the impression this action by the protesting youths have created, especially when the staff of the polytechnic have nothing to lose,” the statement added.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state governor had announced a relocation of the state polytechnic at Umuagwo to Ehime Mbano, following the siting of the university on its premises.