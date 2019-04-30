An All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) lawmaker representing Aguata 11, at the Anambra House of Assembly, Mr Ikem Uzozie, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzozie, who announced his defection on the floor of the House on Tuesday said: “Mr Speaker, I want to thank my colleagues in the House for their prayers and support while I was away for medical reasons.

“I want to also announce to you that I have left my former party, APGA, to a new party, the APC for reasons best known to me.”

It would be recalled that Uzozie emerged as factional speaker after the unsuccessful attempt by members to impeach the Speaker Rita Maduagwu.

He was suspended alongside two others by APGA on allegations of anti-party activities and being the arrowhead of the crisis that rocked the Anambra House of Assembly last November.

Speaking to newsmen, the two-term member of the House said he left APGA to enjoy greater peace of mind as the party had refused to reverse his suspension of more than five months.

He said the party had been bedevilled by crisis and unjust alienation of core party men and he could not continue under such hostile environment.

“I have been on suspension, which they notified me in writing, and they have not reversed it at least in writing, so I have to continue my life in a more peaceful environment,” Uzozie said.

Uzozie’s defection has changed the composition of Anambra House of Assembly to 27 APGA members, two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers; and one APC member.

APGA will have fewer members in the next Anambra Assembly when it is inaugurated in May, as it won 24 seats and conceded six to the PDP in the March 23 election.