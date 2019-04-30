The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) salutes all Nigerian workers on the

occasion of 2019 Workers Day, for their service towards the stability

and development of our dear nation.

The party also acknowledges the patriotism and resilience of the

workers, particularly for remaining steadfast to the course of nation

building, in spite of the harsh economic conditions foisted on them by

the overtly corrupt, incompetent and grossly insensitive President

Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

It is rather unfortunate that Nigerian workers found themselves

operating under an inept administration that does not appreciate their

inputs; that has no tangible strategy for their much-needed capacity

building and reward system, but only relishes in Greek gifts and

official bullying.

The PDP cautions against such unproductive tendencies, adding that the

N30,000 minimum wage should not be a justification for any form of

bullying or victimization against the workers.

The Buhari-led APC administration must elevate its discourse in

understanding that workers welfare is not tied to a minimum wage but in

creating conducive working environment, established capacity building

and reward system as well as a secure and economically viable

environment that enable the workers, and indeed all Nigerians to meet

their social and economic needs without stress; as contained in the

Atiku Abubakar Master Plan.

It is however unfortunate that at the time Nigerian workers should have

been getting ready to enjoy the benefits of a new order under Atiku

Abubakar, the nation is being set back by the ills of electoral

manipulations.

The PDP nevertheless, urges the Nigerian workers not to be despondent,

as the mandate, which was freely given to Atiku Abubakar, will be

retrieved at the tribunal.

The party therefore calls on the workers, as patriotic Nigerians, to

continue to put in their best in serving the nation even as it wishes

them a happy Workers Day.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary