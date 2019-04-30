The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) salutes all Nigerian workers on the
occasion of 2019 Workers Day, for their service towards the stability
and development of our dear nation.
The party also acknowledges the patriotism and resilience of the
workers, particularly for remaining steadfast to the course of nation
building, in spite of the harsh economic conditions foisted on them by
the overtly corrupt, incompetent and grossly insensitive President
Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
It is rather unfortunate that Nigerian workers found themselves
operating under an inept administration that does not appreciate their
inputs; that has no tangible strategy for their much-needed capacity
building and reward system, but only relishes in Greek gifts and
official bullying.
The PDP cautions against such unproductive tendencies, adding that the
N30,000 minimum wage should not be a justification for any form of
bullying or victimization against the workers.
The Buhari-led APC administration must elevate its discourse in
understanding that workers welfare is not tied to a minimum wage but in
creating conducive working environment, established capacity building
and reward system as well as a secure and economically viable
environment that enable the workers, and indeed all Nigerians to meet
their social and economic needs without stress; as contained in the
Atiku Abubakar Master Plan.
It is however unfortunate that at the time Nigerian workers should have
been getting ready to enjoy the benefits of a new order under Atiku
Abubakar, the nation is being set back by the ills of electoral
manipulations.
The PDP nevertheless, urges the Nigerian workers not to be despondent,
as the mandate, which was freely given to Atiku Abubakar, will be
retrieved at the tribunal.
The party therefore calls on the workers, as patriotic Nigerians, to
continue to put in their best in serving the nation even as it wishes
them a happy Workers Day.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary