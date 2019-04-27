Enugu FA semifinals: Rangers FC beats Lamray FC 2-1, to book a finals ticket

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Saturday booked a place in the finals of the Enugu State FC cup by defeating Lamray FC of Ngwo 1-0 in the semi finals at the ongoing state FA cup.

With this result, Rangers will now face Star Plus FC of Ngwo in the final match on Sunday by 4 pm.

Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer, Olugbenga Ogunbote praised their opponent saying Lamray FC coached by former Rangers Techinical Adviser, Okey Emordi, gave them a good match.

”I am happy, and it is expected that we come out on top but at times there are bound to be surprises and thank God we won,” he said.

Ogunbote said that he was not bothered when his team went down 1-0 early in the match, knowing full well that they would come back.

”We were affected by fatigue as we have played lots of matches this week and my 16 players are down at the moment.

” I was forced to introduce some of my players who are nursing injuries when we are 1-0 down and most of the players in today’s match are just playing together in competitive match for the first time.

” On Sunday, we will win the trophy as we are hungry for it so the players will still play with knocks,” Ogunbote boasted.

He said that Rangers would do all in their best to lift the trophy to make up for their bitter lessons in 2018 when Crime Busters FC of Enugu shocked the team 2-1 in the final.

In his words, Lamray FC coach Emordi said the match lived up to its expectation and that he was happy despite the loss to Rangers.

” I want a situation that Rangers will be tough as they have a serious assignment before them.

”As time goes on, I know that Lamray FC will replace defunct Vasco Dagama FC that gave Rangers sleepless night in its time,” he said.

He noted that the match had given his players more experience to their league as they were going home to work more on the lapses discovered.

” I love practical and that is what the players witnessed today and when you will be speaking to them on the errors, they will easily understand,” Emordi said.