Four people have been reportedly killed on Tuesday when a moving train crushed a tricycle along Iju-Fagba corridor of the railway line in Lagos State.

Mr Christian Madza, the Lagos District Superintendent, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Madza said that the tricycle was trying to outsmart the moving train when the train crushed it at the level crossing.

“That is what we have been repeating every time, don’t lay too smart on rain line because the train has its right of way.

“The tricyclist was just trying to outsmart the train after the railway official has flagged them to stop for the oncoming train; it is so pathetic,” he said.

According to him, four people were killed why one person was injured in the accident.

The district Superintendent urged motorists to always obey signs and signals at various level crossings to avoid such accident in the future.

“Motorists, passersby always refused to obey the signs and signals at railway level crossings.

“We appeal to them to be cognisance of these signs and also passerby to keep away from from railway lines,” he added.