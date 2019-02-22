There Is An Ongoing Clampdown On IPOB Through Illegal Midnight Raids

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide consider it imperative to put the civilized world on notice concerning the incessant harassment, abduction, arrest and torture including house to house search for innocent and unarmed civilians in Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra State and other states like Abia and Ebonyi where their governors have continued to use the authority of their office against anybody seen or regarded as an IPOB family member or sympathiser.

Since our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu lifted the ban on election boycott on Thursday night in the whole of Biafraland, Willie Obiano of Anambra State and other Igbo states governors subservient to Fulani caliphate and beholden to Jubril-Buhari have intensified their clampdown on IPOB through illegal midnight raids and kidnapping. We are fully aware that most of Igbo governors are not happy with IPOB because their previous strategy of using our election boycott as cover to rig the vote in favour of Jubril-Buhari, particularly in Anambra State where Willie Obiano has instructed the Fulani Muslim dominated Nigerian Army and police to deploy into our villages to abduct and kill anybody who is perceived to be against voting for Jubril-Buhari and APC in the state.

We are calling on the chattering class and people who may come in defence of Willie Obiano in the future to take cognisance of what he is doing to innocent men, women and their families in the name of serving his Fulani masters. His associates should caution him about the inevitable consequences of tampering with innocent law abiding families in Anambra State because when we start with him, let his hired praise singers not say they were not warned in advance. Those condoning this evil by Obiano will be the first to blame IPOB any day we choose to confront Obiano. Let this press statement serve as a warning and reminder of what will befall Obiano in months to come.

The world will bear us witness that IPOB is the most peaceful mass movement in the world despite all the provocations and deliberate attempt to push us into armed struggle. We know our selfless effort and sacrifice to liberate our people from the shackles of bondage has not gone down well with Fulani slaves in government houses in the South East. These traitors and saboteurs are collaborating with their Fulani masters in the continued abduction, arrest and killing of our people for no just cause. We are openly telling the world at large to bear us witness. Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and David Umahi of Ebonyi State must release the innocent people they arrested in their respective states and taken to Abuja DSS detention center.

The suffering and plight of our people in Anambra, Abia and Ebonyi States particularly in Aba, Obingwa, Abakiliki, Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas is becoming unbearable. These Igbo Governors in conjunction with some Abuja/Lagos based political errand boys have steadfastly refused to understand that Biafrans both home and abroad have decided to fight for the total restoration of Biafra sovereignty with all our might. These quislings continue to pick a fight with peaceful IPOB because of the need to be seen as a loyal caliphate servant.

Our movement and struggle for Biafra freedom is divine and totally ordained by the Most High God Chukwu Okike Abiama, therefore these traitors in governor’s lodge across Biafraland cannot win this battle against IPOB. We are warning Obiano and other Igbo governors who are in effect agents of the Arewa core north to please leave IPOB alone or they will meet their shame sooner than they expect.

The ongoing arrest, abduction and kidnapping of Biafrans is in high gear now in every state of Biafraland and it started since December 2018 when the indomitable volunteer force members embarked on a peaceful and sensitization rally demanding and requesting a date for referendum.

We are calling on the relatives, friends and those who are close to Willie Obiano, Okezie Ikpeazu, Dave Umahi and other Igbo governors to advise them to release IPOB members arrested in their respective states or they should be prepared for what is to come.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

