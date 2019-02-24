Taraba APC Guber Candidate’s Aide, Three Others Killed By Gunmen

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Mr Issah Muhammed Kambari, the Personal Assistant to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Alh Sani Abubakar Danladi, and three other persons were shot dead by gunmen in the early hours of Sunday after the elections.

Kambari was killed on his way to join the INEC team that was taking the election results from Karim Lamido Local Government Area to the state capital on Sunday.

Spokesperson of the party in the state, Mr Aaron Artimas, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said that Kambari who served as a party agent in his home town, Kambari, was coming from the village with three other party faithful when they were waylaid and shot by the gunmen.

According to Artimas, “Kambari went to his home town of Kambari where he served as a party agent and was on his way back to Karim, the local government headquarters from where they would proceed to Jalingo with the election results when the four of them were waylaid and killed by the gunmen. You know that the election was basically between the PDP and APC, it is obvious that since some members of the opposition are not happy, they might orchestrated the attack.

“We have filed the report with the police and so far nothing has come out of it yet. I think this time, the police would be able to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. You recall that our candidate was attacked last month and almost killed in Wukari and as we speak, no single arrest has been made to the best of our knowledge. These cowardly acts of aggression must be checked to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Why should anyone continue with these unprovoked attacks on our people?”

In a swift reaction, the spokesperson of the PDP Mr Inuwa Bakare described the deaths of the four persons as most unfortunate but said the PDP had nothing to do with it.

“The election in Karim Lamido Local Government Area and indeed the entire state was very peaceful and there was no recorded of violence. It is sad that people were killed after the election while they were escorting the results to Jalingo.

“However, I must say that it is wrong to attribute this to any political party. The route they followed on motor cycles is known to be a very dangerous route with a lot of security challenges there, with or without election.

“So, yes, we understand that one of the persons (victims) is the PA to the APC candidate, but that is not enough reason to conclude that it has anything to do with politics.

“That area is known for constant security challenges and is an identified risky route to follow on anyway at all. We just hope that the security agencies will be able to bring the perpetrators to book.”

94 total views, no views today