Soldier Crush 2 Pregnant Women, 4 Others To Death In Abia

By 247ureports
113 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 5, 2019 6:50 am
Tagged as
Related

Obasanjo Campaigns For Buhari’s Re-election In U.S.

Clinton To Meet Buhari, Atiku

Peter Obi Agbaje Locked Out Of Trade Fair

Dariye, From Prison, Urges Plateau To Vote Buhari, Lalong

Aggrieved Anambra APGA Members Threaten Anti Party

I’ve Reluctantly Returned N200m Received From Dasuki, Obanikoro Tells Court

UBTH Takes Delivery Of Machine To Speed Up Cancer Treatment

Lawyers Urge Respect For Drug Arrestees’ Rights

Six people including 2 pregnant women in Abia were reportedly killed on Sunday, 3rd February 2019, by a soldier, after a car crash, while they were returning from church in Umuahia.

The incident happened around 12pm. It was gathered that the victims were nowhere near the main road but Sergent Omotosho Samuel’s Sienna veered off around Nsukwe Ubakala, killing them instantly.

Among the deceased were two pregnant ladies. The soldier has since been handed over to the police, but his colleagues are currently mounting pressure to get him freed.

Soldier-kills-6-people-including-2-pregnant-women-in-Abia-lailasnews-2

It was gathered that they stormed the police station where Samuel is currently being detained, today, in 6 vans, to secure his freedom, but they have been so far unsuccessful.

123 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
I’ve Reluctantly Returned N200m Received From Dasuki, Obanikoro Tells Court
Next Article >
Aggrieved Anambra APGA Members Threaten Anti Party
About the Author

Leave A Response