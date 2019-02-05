Soldier Crush 2 Pregnant Women, 4 Others To Death In Abia

Six people including 2 pregnant women in Abia were reportedly killed on Sunday, 3rd February 2019, by a soldier, after a car crash, while they were returning from church in Umuahia.

The incident happened around 12pm. It was gathered that the victims were nowhere near the main road but Sergent Omotosho Samuel’s Sienna veered off around Nsukwe Ubakala, killing them instantly.

Among the deceased were two pregnant ladies. The soldier has since been handed over to the police, but his colleagues are currently mounting pressure to get him freed.

It was gathered that they stormed the police station where Samuel is currently being detained, today, in 6 vans, to secure his freedom, but they have been so far unsuccessful.

123 total views, no views today