Seven More Internet Fraudsters In EFCC Net

February 6, 2019
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office have arrested seven more suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects include, Ola Sam, Demeji Abiola, Segun Isaac, Oyinloye Jubril, Bamidele Adeboyega, Hassan Afeez and Sanni Muyideen.

They were rounded up at Poly Road and Sanyo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 1 and 4, 2019.

Their arrest followed action on a series of intelligence report linking them with various forms of internet fraud.

They were alleged to be involved in love scam on different dating sites, through which they fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting victims.

At the point of arrest, EFCC operatives recovered two different models of exotic cars, laptops, telephones and several documents containing false pretences, including international passports, and ATM cards.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

