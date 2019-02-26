Reps Resumption Adjourns Abruptly, Just 10 ‎Lawmakers Make Attendance

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Speaker of the House Hon. Yakubu Dogara who presided over the short sitting said that the House could not form a quorum as only 10 lawmakers were in attendance at the plenary. Accordingly, the House has stood down all the items in the order paper for today’s proceedings.

Bills listed for deliberation include A Bill for an Act to Amend the Federal Colleges of Education Act F8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters (HB 1452)

Others are: A Bill for an Act to Amend the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforce and Administration Act, to Establish Special Trafficking Court and A Mandatory Annual Codified Training on the Subjects of Human Trafficking, Morden Day Slavery and Protection of Victims, Expand the Composition of the Governing g Board of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) by including members from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Increase Penalties and Criminalize Certain Offences including Patronage of Commercial Sex; and for Related Matters ( HB, 1559) and some motions.