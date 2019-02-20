Re: Interview By Minister Of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi Accusing Me Of Betrayal… Senator Magnus Abe

My attention has been drawn to an interview granted by the minister of transportation, Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi. In the interview widely publicized by the daily post and several online media houses. In the said interview the minister was said to have among issues raised therein described me as a “betrayer and an ingrate.”

Nigerians are aware that Mr. Amaechi has been calling me names for the past two years and in keeping with my personal values and upbringing, I have refrained from joining issues with him in the public domain. However, it has become imperative that I set the records straight on the issues raised by the minister so that Nigerians will know the truth.

First, the minister said the justice of the case today demands that the Riverine part of the state should produce the governor.

Let me again place on record that it was the same Amaechi who called the entire leadership of the Ogoni nation to several meetings to promise the Ogoni people the same Governorship for the same the same reason . All spectrum of the Ogoni including the supreme council of Ogoni traditional rulers, Mosop, Kagote, the church leaders council, the Academia are all aware of the Minister’s commitment. He has told the Ogoni people on several occasions that they were the poorest and most marginalised group in Rivers state.

He said the reason they have never gotten the governorship position is because they have never succeeded in making enough noise.

He held closed door meetings with Ogoni leaders and made these promises more than four times during his tenure.

When he changed his mind on what justice in Rivers state demands, he simply moved on to hold the same kind of meeting and make the same promise to the Riverine people.

The minister asked if I am popular why did I go to court? My response is that I learnt from the case of _*Rotimi Amaechi Vs INEC*_ that when the rich and powerful, those who have absolute control of the party machinery, are after you it is only the courts that can help you. So I simply followed in Amaechi’s footsteps. If that meant he was not popular, then that is what it still means today.

Mr. Amaechi said I fell ill when he picked Dakuku over me in 2015 I should answer honestly that I did not fall ill. Indeed Mr. Amaechi himself will recollect that Rivers youths almost set the Government house on fire, and that I came out to address them and went on air to appeal for calm. He can also remember that I arranged a meeting of Ogoni leaders who met with him in the aftermath of that decision. No doctor attended to me.

But he will also remember that when Prof. Osinbajo was announced as vice presidential candidate of the APC, he went into shock and a doctor had to be brought in to treat him. He was placed on drip all night to stabilise him. That was why he assumed that I would have also require medication. We all react differently to shock.

I am glad that Amaechi can still remember that myself and Wike attended meetings with him in an effort to support him to be governor. Whatever transpired between him and Dr Odili, I am glad Dr. Odili is still alive and he is in a better position than myself to discuss Mr. Amaechi’s loyalty.

But let me remind Mr Amaechi that he is not to me what Dr. Odili was to him. I have never been on Mr. Amaechi’s personal staff. I have never lived in his boys quarters. Our political partnership started in the house of Assembly to which I sponsored myself and Dr. Odili sponsored him. So I do not owe him the kind of loyalty that he owes Dr. Odili. How well he discharged that loyalty in the face of power is between him, Dr. Odili and God.

Lastly, let me repeat once again, that I was elected minority leader of the Rivers State house of Assembly by members of the minority caucus of the house. I was appointed commissioner of information by Dr. Peter Odili. Dr Odili himself called me after my appointment and told me in the presence of two witnesses ( the then deputy Governor and the SSG) that my appointment was one he made by himself out of conviction that I would do well and he was not influenced by anyone in giving me that appointment.

Yes, the Minister as Governor appointed me as SSG and supported me to go to the senate. I thank him for the privilege, but I did not lobby for the job, and served with total commitment, and discharged my responsibilities faithfully and to the best of my ability.

I never went to the Minister sobbing for NDDC Job, and he knows that talk of me and the Governorship predates and postdates NDDC

Most importantly none of this was done on the precondition that I would not attempt to be governor.

I really must appeal to the minister to take it easy. All is too transient in life to habour so much pettiness and hatred.

Nigeria is a democracy and I have a constitutional right to aspire to a position for which to the best of my knowledge he is not in contention.

The APC is not a personal estate of anyone, it is a political party and I am playing by the rules. He should try to understand the rules so we can play together.

Senator Magnus Abe

Port Harcourt

