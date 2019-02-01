Prof Osinbajo Tampered With NIPSS Attendees List To Prevent EFCC’s Magu From Proceeding On Course

Exclusive By Adenike Lucas and Danjuma Aliyu, DENISAURUS News

The Nigerian Vice President, Pastor Professor Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has once again come to the aid of “corrupt” Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, multiple sources at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have exclusively told DENISAURUS News.

Sources at the Commission, who first revealed to this paper how Mr Magu received an unceremonious promotion in March 2018 – way before it was later confirmed by the Police Service Commission, informedDENISAURUS News that Professor Osinbajo has altered the list of Nigeria Police Force Officers meant to attend the National Institute Of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.

At the time of his promotion, Mr Magu was meant to proceed on the said course, but he didn’t even though it is mandatory for him to do so.

Those who alerted us to Mr Magu’s non compliance to attend the NIPSS course in Kuru, Jos in Plateau State argued that their boss was being shielded by a top official in government.

They named the official as the Vice President, who in their views was “desperate to keep Mr Magu at the EFCC because of 2019, when he would be used to attack opposition with sensitive information gathered from the Commission.”

Having missed the July 2018 start, DENISAURUS News now understands that a new course is to begin in February 2019, but once again, Mr Magu has refused to attend, even though recently we were told a replacement chairman had been identified and the acting-chairman’s name has been pencilled down for the senior development programme.

The anti-graft boss whose “stay-put” at the agency has become a plague to staff members, we learnt, went to meet the new Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to alter the list, but did not succeed in getting him to do so.

Unfortunately, the new Ag. IGP declined, and EFCC’s Magu went to approach the number two citizen, Professor Osinbajo, DENISAURUS News was reliably informed.

It is the VP, a clergy and law professor who insiders revealed was able to deliver for Mr Magu by preventing the plan to attend the required senior management course.

This paper understands that EFCC staffers are unhappy about the decision to keep Mr Magu in office.

Although a new commission secretary was confirmed in December last year, the anti-graft agency still has no board as result of Mr Magu’s rejection by lawmakers from the eight senate, this paper can also reveal.

In October 2016, the erstwhile Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal M Daura had warned that Mr Magu is “corrupt,” hence the National Assembly must not confirm the nomination of anti-graft boss to lead corruption fight in the country.

As part of the report from DSS, sent to lawmakers at the Senate, the secret police stated that EFCC’s Magu is a “perennial offender and would be a liability on the anti-corruption fight of the present administration.”

DENISAURUS News had in the past three years been very steadfast in providing vital exposé on the “corruption and impunity” perpetrated by the anti-graft boss at the agency.

The paper which has provided exclusive report on Mr Magu – including the exclusive report on Nigeria’s suspension from a crucial financial server in Toronto, understand that the Borno born Commissioner of Police is reluctant about leaving the agency.

Mr Magu has been able to remain in office, despite his rejection due to the influence of the Vice President.

Professor Osinbajo who has continued to have an unholy alliance with the “corrupt” anti-graft czar, due to several “blackmailing” information at EFCC’s Magu disposal against him, would ensure nothing happened to the Acting Chair of the agency, sources familiar with the the workings of the agency confirmed with reporters of this paper.

Presently, staff members at the anti-graft agency want President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently seeking a second term to let them know: “Why an officer would reject a NIPSS course meant to boost his rising through the rank of his profession?”

They say that “this implies that there are lots of debris that may be uncovered afterwards, hence the refusal to accept such elevation.”

The spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade did not respond to our request for comment on our recent revelation.

DENISAURUS News made several effort to hear from Mr Orilade on the reason why Mr Magu was refusing to attend NIPSS course, but at the time of filing this report, our calls were still yet to be responded to.

A decision was then made by the editorial team for the piece to be published so the public are aware of the issues currently happening at one of Nigeria’s major anti-corruption agency.

