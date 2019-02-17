Postponement: PDP Urges Nigerians Not To Buckle Before Anti-Democratic Forces

February 16, 2019

Press Conference

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is shocked and vehemently rejects the

sudden postponement of the February 16 Presidential election by the

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), few hours before the

commencement of polls.

This decision by INEC is a grand plot to give the All Progressives

Congress (APC) and the Buhari Presidency the space to perfect their

rigging plans, which have been resisted by Nigerians to this point.

Our party and the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have worked very

hard in readiness for the election; our members and supporters, in their

millions and generality of Nigerians that are eager to participate in

the democratic process had already moved close to their polling units in

readiness to vote and to defend their votes.

In some cases, Nigerians were already at their polling units in orderly

queue in the hope to vote out the incompetent administration of

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Countless of patriotic Nigerians and families had spent huge resources

and made exhaustive sacrifices in travelling to their various polling

areas to vote for their consensus candidate, Atiku Abubakar, only for

INEC to announce this devastating postponement.

The public space is replete with how the Buhari Presidency mounted

pressure on INEC leadership to postpone the election at the dying

minute, so as to place more burdens on voters and frustrate their

enthusiasm for the election.

Nigerians have lost trillions of naira, risked their lives on the road

and in the air as well as faced other huge loses just because President

Buhari is bent on perpetuating his inordinate quest to remain in office.

President Buhari in his desperation for power has again exhibited his

insensitivity to the sensibilities of Nigerians, particularly in his

deceitful attempt to heap blames on INEC for a plot that was hatched and

executed by his Presidency.

It is instructive to state that the reasons given for the postponement,

including the logistic challenges in the distribution of sensitive

election materials, as well as security concerns, were all the

machinations of the APC and the Buhari Presidency to create confusion

and arrive at a predetermined end, which is to rig the election.

The APC and the Buhari Presidency, having realized that they have no

chance of winning had continued to prepare the ground by inciting acts

of violence in various parts of the country, issuing threats to election

observers, using the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai

Mohammed, to escalate a sense of insecurity, burning INEC offices to

paralyze its operations as well as using government officials to openly

mount pressure on the commission to shift the elections.

This is in addition to the compromising of government facilities and

agencies to frustrate the distribution of sensitive election materials

including results sheets in various states; the provocative substitution

of already trained INEC polling officials with APC members as well as

the deployment of security forces to simultaneously arrest PDP leaders

and supporters, particularly in Kwara, Akwa-Ibom, Imo, Kano, Kaduna,

Rivers, Kogi, Bayelsa among other states in order to create a sense of

national insecurity and trigger violent resistance by the people.

APC’s new plot is to escalate series of challenges that will eventually

paralyze INEC’s operation in some states so as to stagger the election

and pave way to isolate certain critical states, after which it will use

compromised security agents to muzzle the polls in those states in

favour of President Buhari.

Our response to INEC and the Buhari Presidency is that they have only

succeeded in postponing the evil day for their candidate, President

Buhari. Nigerians will never adjust in their resolve to resist the APC

rigging plans and serve President Buhari his defeat certificate at the

polls any day, any time.

The PDP therefore stands with Nigerians at this critical moment and urge

them to stand together in the overall interest of our nation. Our party

appreciates the sacrifices and commitment made by Nigerians in the

pursuit of a new leadership in our country; we understand the pains and

distress they are passing through at this moment due to this

postponement.

Nevertheless, the PDP urges Nigerians not to despair or allow our

resilient spirit for which we are known all over the world to be

subjugated at this crucial time. We must pick up ourselves against all

odds and stand firm for the future of our dear nation.

In that regard, the PDP directs all our members and supporters to remain

calm and encourage one another at this critical time. We all must stand

together in preparation for the final push next Saturday. We must never

give up until victory is assured.

Nigerians will never surrender to President Buhari’s anti-democratic

forces that want to subjugate our people and derail our hard-earned

democracy. President Buhari should therefore perish the thought of

rigging this election or achieving a self-succession bid

The PDP calls on the international community to note what is happening

in Nigeria and hold President Buhari as well as the APC responsible

should there be any breakdown of law and order in our country.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization



